Tesla delivers record number of electric vehicles

Pioneering electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the quarter ended September 2021, according to the company. This is higher than the 201,250 EVs it delivered in the previous quarter.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, also thanked the suppliers and logistics partners for the company's outstanding quarter.

TCS partners with Thai telecom operator

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with AIS, the largest telecom operator in Thailand, to help manufacturers adopt IoT solutions based on 5G smart network technology.

The collaboration combines AIS’ leadership in telecommunications in Thailand and TCS’ portfolio of intellectual property in 5G-enabled IoT to help enterprises accelerate their growth and transformation.

Google drops Plex plans: WSJ

Google has aborted its plans to offer Plex accounts that would sync with Google Pay, and carry the branding of Google apart from banks, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, had announced its plans almost two years ago to offer Plex to digital-wallet users to sign up for checking accounts and debit cards in partnership with banks, like Citigroup.

A Google spokesperson told WSJ that the company will focus on “digital enablement for banks and other financial services providers, rather than serving as the provider of these services.”

NIIT acquires RPS Consulting

Talent development firm NIIT has taken a 70 percent stake in RPS Consulting, which provides training programmes on digital technologies to technology professionals, according to a stock-exchange filing by NIIT.

NIIT will pay RPS Consulting Rs 82.3 crore in the first tranche, and acquire the remaining 30 percent stake in two tranches within the next 2.5 years based on certain financial milestones.

RPS Consulting specifically addresses the needs of systems integrators and development centres of large multinationals, the exchange filing added. It clocked revenue of Rs 73.3 crore in fiscal year 2021.

"Their technical expertise will expand NIIT’s capability to accelerate digital transformation journeys of large enterprises," Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and MD of NIIT, said.

CEAT increases stake in Tyresnmore

Tyre manufacturer CEAT has raised its stake in Tyresnmore Online, a digital platform that enables doorstep service to replace tyres and batteries.

Tyresnmore is present in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region. CEAT has invested another Rs 1.4 crore in the company to increase its stake to 46 percent. This is its fourth tranche of investment in Tyresnmore since 2017.

RIL announces subsidiary in UAE

Reliance Industries has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance International in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates, for trading crude oil, petroleum products, and agricultural commodities, according to a stock-exchange filing. It is yet to commence operations.