Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Tata Communications (Netherlands) acquires 100% equity stake in USA's Switch Enterprises

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 04:04:10 GMT+0000
Tata Communications (Netherlands) acquires 100% equity stake in USA's Switch Enterprises
The company expects the acquisition to provide a direct upsell opportunity for its offerings in Europe and North America.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Tata Communications﻿ (Netherlands), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Tata Communications, has acquired 100% equity stake in Switch Enterprises (USA) in cash.


Tata Communications will acquire the assets of the subsidiaries of Switch Enterprises, LLC, based out of Canada, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company said in a stock exchange filing.


"Acquisition of Switch will provide direct upsell opportunity for Tata Communications' offerings, which will drive incremental expansion of Tata Communications’ video connect business as well as expand our leading presence in the media ecosystems in Europe and North America," said the company.


Founded in 1990, Switch is a managed services provider for live production and video transmission. It produces and delivers live content to any outlet including linear, on-demand, and streaming platforms across fibre, satellite, or internet. It reported a consolidated revenue of $81.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.


The acquisition is expected to be completed in 4-6 months, or as soon as possible thereafter, subject to fulfilment of customary legal requirements. The transaction is also subject to the approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and, if applicable, approval of the transfer of the KU Band satellite licence from the Federal Communications Commission, said the stock exchange filing.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

DPIIT seeks views of different ministries on draft national retail trade policy

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

Daily Capsule
Inside India’s first online auction house
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Reliance Retail acquires METRO Cash & Carry India

How VMware is enabling enterprises to become cloud smart

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures acquires Kerala spices brand Nirapara

CavinKare bets big on digital-first brands to grow topline

Airtel, Meta partner to boost digital connectivity; Infosys enters Sweden

Why SAP wants to have deeper engagement with tech startups