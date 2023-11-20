TCS’ software platform for Australian stock exchange

TCS signs agreement with Australian Securities Exchange

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed an agreement with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to provide a next-generation clearing and settlement platform to service the Australian market. ASX will implement TCS’ flagship product TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure to enable the transformation.

TCS' product will be used to replace ASX’s existing platform for cash equities clearing and settlement. The new platform will be on a state-of-the-art technology stack with TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure and is proposed to be implemented in two releases.

While the clearing service is expected to be delivered in the first phase, the settlement depository and sub‐register services will follow in the second phase. This staged approach is expected to reduce overall delivery risk and help manage the impact on industry stakeholders.

The agreement with ASX further fortifies its footprint in Australia, one of TCS’ fastest growing geographies, with its strong local partner network, expertise in cutting-edge technologies, investments in research and innovation, and deep domain knowledge of the banking, financial services, and insurance sector for over 30 years.

TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure is an industry-first solution designed specifically for central securities depositories (CSDs), central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), exchanges, and central banks. With an ability to support multiple markets, currencies, and asset classes, it has been adopted by market infrastructure institutions in more than 20 countries.

L&T Technology Services collaborates with NVIDIA

L&T Technology Services has collaborated with NVIDIA to develop software-defined architectures for medical devices focused on endoscopy, which will enhance the image quality and scalability of products.

According to a statement, this solution comes as an answer to the industry-wide challenges of availability, cost, and dependencies linked to custom and proprietary hardware components. The company claimed that this architecture is a scalable platform that supports multiple applications, providing a real-time decision-making tool for the medical fraternity.

The architecture has an image processing pipeline for noise reduction, edge and contrast enhancement, texture and colour enhancement, and speckle correction. Besides, there is the inclusion of AI/ML models developed for the detection, identification, and classification of polyps—abnormal growths often found during colonoscopies.

Dell Technologies’ services for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Dell Technologies is delivering a portfolio of professional services for Microsoft, including services for Microsoft 365 Copilot, to help customers adopt a consistent approach to implementing and managing their technology.

Dell’s new services help organisations develop the strategy, deploy and test the solution, and prepare teams to capitalise on Microsoft 365 Copilot functionality. It accompanies more than a dozen new services designed to help customers take advantage of the functionality and capabilities of their Microsoft technology investments.

The solutions include Dell’s professional services for Microsoft Azure and multi-cloud management with Azure Arc. These services allow customers to manage resources across multiple clouds to provide greater flexibility and control. New advisory services for Azure help customers strategically consume and optimise cloud resources.

Persistent Systems unveils open-source maintenance service

Persistent Systems launched an open-source maintenance service to facilitate keeping an organisation’s open-source software up to date with all patches, bug fixes, and incorporating the latest software releases.

The service consists of a team of experts and specialists dealing with a wide range of complex software, equipped with the latest technologies and backed by a knowledge base to help clients maintain their open-source software with all releases for the continuity of business operations.

Persistent’s open-source maintenance service aims to address the challenges of upgradation and provide software patches with a dedicated team focused on component upgrades while maintaining security and integrity. It accelerates an enterprise’s ability to optimise operations and improves efficiency with fast, high-quality, compatible, and secure fixes in hours instead of days by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like large language models and generative AI, among others.