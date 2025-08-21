Google Cloud has expanded its portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) offerings with the launch of five new AI agents designed to support developers, data scientists, and enterprise teams.

BigQuery data agent for automated pipelines

The BigQuery Data Agent allows users to automate the creation of data pipelines using natural language prompts.

It can handle data ingestion, quality checks, metadata generation, and schema evolution without requiring custom code.

The agent is built on Google’s Gemini models and integrates with BigQuery’s Knowledge Engine, enabling data engineers and analysts to streamline data preparation and reduce manual intervention.

Notebook agent for enterprise workflows

The second release, the Notebook Agent, is a new enterprise version of Google’s NotebookLM platform embedded within BigQuery Notebooks.

It supports exploratory data analysis, feature engineering, model predictions, and knowledge synthesis.

Through conversational prompts, teams can generate summaries, FAQs, and even audio briefings directly from datasets. According to Google, the enterprise-grade deployment ensures collaboration features along with compliance and security.

Looker code assistant for business intelligence

Google has also introduced the Looker Code Assistant, which extends the capabilities of its Looker business intelligence suite.

The agent converts plain English requests into visualisations, Python code, or LookML/JSON scripts.

It can also provide proactive insights, recommendations, and explanations for data patterns, making it accessible for both technical and non-technical users.

Database migration agent for cloud adoption

To support organisations moving away from legacy systems, the Database Migration Agent automates the process of converting schemas and procedures from platforms such as MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server.

It facilitates near-zero downtime migrations to Google Cloud-native systems including Spanner, Cloud SQL, and AlloyDB.

Google stated that the agent is designed to make the migration process more explainable and transparent for administrators and DevOps teams.

GitHub agent for software development workflows

The fifth release is the GitHub Agent, an open-source tool integrated with Gemini CLI GitHub Actions.

It automates repository tasks such as triaging issues, reviewing pull requests, and executing commands via tagged actions.

Developers can customise the workflows, allowing the agent to adapt to varied project requirements.

Expanding the AI-native ecosystem

The release of these five agents follows Google Cloud’s earlier August 2025 announcement of six preview AI agents for data engineering, data science, analytics, and DevOps.

Together, these tools are part of a broader AI-native ecosystem built on the Agent Development Kit (ADK), Agent APIs, and protocols such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP). These frameworks allow developers to create, integrate, and orchestrate multi-agent workflows across Google Cloud infrastructure.

With the latest updates, Google Cloud has positioned its AI agents as tools for accelerating automation, improving developer productivity, and enabling organisations to adopt AI-driven practices at scale.