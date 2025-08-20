Nvidia developing new AI chip for China to outperform H20

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip designed specifically for the Chinese market, according to media reports citing sources.

The chip, reportedly named the B30A, will be based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and is expected to deliver higher performance than the currently available H20 processor.

New B30A chip design

The B30A chip will use a single-die design, offering approximately half the computing power of NVIDIA's flagship B300 card, but still providing a significant upgrade over the H20.

It will include high-bandwidth memory and NVLink interconnect technology, features designed to improve data transfer speeds and efficiency.

Sources cited by Reuters said that the new chip could begin shipping to Chinese clients for testing as early as September 2025. This timeline suggests that NVIDIA is accelerating efforts to maintain market share in China despite ongoing trade restrictions.

Regulatory context and export limits

The development comes after the United States government approved NVIDIA's resumption of H20 sales to China in July 2025. As part of that agreement, NVIDIA committed to pay 15% of its AI chip sales revenue from China to the U.S. government.

NVIDIA's efforts to design new chips for China follow U.S. export control measures aimed at restricting access to advanced AI hardware. The B30A is reportedly tailored to comply with those restrictions while still offering stronger performance than earlier models permitted for sale in China.

In addition to the B30A, Nvidia is planning to release the RTX6000D, a chip optimised for inference workloads. The RTX6000D is designed to remain within U.S. export rules by staying below specific bandwidth thresholds.

Strategic importance of China market

China remains a critical market for NVIDIA despite regulatory challenges. According to the company’s most recent financial disclosures, China accounted for around 13% of Nvidia’s total revenue.

NVIDIA's rivals, including Chinese chipmakers and international competitors, are also working to develop AI hardware suited for China’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem. Demand for processors to train and deploy generative AI models, recommendation systems, and other advanced applications continues to grow.