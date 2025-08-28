NVIDIA posts record revenue of $46.7B in Q2 at 56% YoY growth

Nvidia has reported record financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on the back of continuing demand for artificial intelligence chips and data centre infrastructure. The company announced revenue of $46.7 billion, representing a 56% increase compared with the same quarter last year.

The company’s data centre division remained the primary driver of growth, generating $41.1 billion in revenue during the quarter. Nvidia said that its latest Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) accounted for approximately $27 billion in sales, reflecting rapid adoption across cloud providers and enterprises investing in AI infrastructure.

Net income for the quarter rose sharply to $26.4 billion, a 59% year-on-year increase. The strong performance consolidated Nvidia’s position as the leading supplier of GPUs used to train and deploy artificial intelligence systems at scale.

Guidance for third quarter

Looking ahead, Nvidia has forecast revenue of around $54 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The guidance is broadly in line with analyst expectations cited in media reports. Alongside the results, the company’s board of directors authorised a $60 billion share repurchase programme, extending its capital return plans for shareholders.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stated in the earnings release that Nvidia continues to focus on meeting demand from hyperscale data centres, research institutions, and enterprise customers.

Export restrictions and China market

Nvidia acknowledged that U.S. export controls on advanced AI chips have affected its ability to sell high-end products in China. In earlier quarters, restrictions on certain chips resulted in a reduction in shipments to the market. To maintain access, Nvidia confirmed that it had entered into agreements to share a portion of revenue from sales of its H20 AI chips with Chinese partners.

China remains an important region for the company, and industry analysts estimate the potential size of the country’s AI semiconductor market at approximately $50 billion annually. Nvidia said it continues to comply with U.S. government regulations while serving international customers.

Nvidia did not provide specific regional revenue breakdowns beyond confirming the impact of export restrictions in China. The company emphasised that its data centre products remain in high demand across North America, Europe, and other markets.