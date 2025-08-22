ChatGPT-maker OpenAI plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, as it ramps up efforts in one of its fastest-growing AI markets.

The office, whose exact location is yet to be finalised, will support the government’s IndiaAI mission and deepen OpenAI’s ties with local businesses, developers, and academic institutions. The company, in a statement, said it has registered an entity in India and begun hiring a local team.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

According to the company, India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest market after the United States, with weekly active users rising more than fourfold in the past year. India also ranks among the top five developer markets globally and has the world’s largest student population on ChatGPT.

The plan to launch an India office follows a series of India-focused initiatives by OpenAI, including ChatGPT Go, a Rs 399-a-month subscription with UPI payments; OpenAI Academy, a national AI literacy programme with the Ministry of Electronics and IT; and enhanced Indic language support in the company’s latest GPT-5 model.

“OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways & Information Broadcasting.

"As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen," he added.

OpenAI also plans to host its first Education Summit in India this month and a Developer Day later this year, aimed at engaging students, startups, and enterprises. The company said it's actively hiring for roles in India, and will soon announce more details on its expansion plans in the country in the coming months.