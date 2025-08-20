More than 70% of startups are looking to upskill employees in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and product management, says a report by professional education company Imarticus Learning.

The study, which analysed data from over 300 Indian and global corporates, highlights the growing adoption of the ‘hire-train-deploy’ model, which recorded a 15% year-on-year rise.

“Today’s corporate L&D landscape has moved beyond just ticking boxes. It has transformed into agile upskilling, aligned with the business goals to drive measurable outcomes. At a time when AI and automation are changing job roles faster than ever, the surge in demand for domain and skill-specific training programmes is a positive sign,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning.

“We have seen a clear shift towards personalisation in learning journeys, and this is especially prominent in sectors undergoing rapid tech disruption or regulatory evolution, including BFSI, financial services, IT, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing,” he added.

Estimates reveal a 35% rise in CXO-level and senior executive training, especially in banking, financial services, and consulting, with companies focusing on leadership transformation and financial strategy in volatile market conditions.

The report found the ecommerce sector posting 18% year-on-year growth in learning and development, with companies training staff in analytics, supply chain, and AI-driven customer insights. Nearly 60% of retailers are upskilling frontline workers on digital tools to strengthen customer experience.

In manufacturing, demand for training in Industry 4.0 and automation has surged 30%, with firms investing in IoT, predictive analytics, and digital supply chain programs.

The report further highlighted the rising demand for certifications in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, with 80% of companies opting for these programmes to build next-generation capabilities. In financial services, 65% of firms are investing in high-value training in strategic finance, investment banking, and risk management.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are also ramping up efforts, with a 22% increase in demand for data science and AI-driven training in R&D and operations. Key upskilling priorities in the sector include data analytics, AI in healthcare, and regulatory compliance.