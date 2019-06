Maria is a cofounder and CEO of RusBase, VC guide to the Russian tech market that provides news, data and services. Maria has 5 year experience in managing and promotion of IT projects in Russian Internet. Maria is successful in building up projects of innovation and eGovernment spheres. Her PR-background and expertise in building great teams has led to creating a platform that opens Russian VC market for global players. You can follow RusBase on Twitter (@rusbase)