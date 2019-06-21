Yuranus Education and Immigration is one of the leading companies in India specializing in foreign education and coaching for standardized tests. We represent several leading institutions in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Russia and the USA. Yuranus’s strength is its state of the art infrastructure coupled with immense experience in the industry. It is a one-stop destination for all students desirous of going abroad for further studies.





Yuranus has been established with a vision to guide students from India to pursue higher education in Australia, Canada, USA, UK, New Zealand and Singapore. Our goal is to enhance its driving force to conquer distant horizons and to strengthen and expand its expertise; we aim to rigorously and actively promote foreign education in every city in India and the neighboring Asian countries in near future.





Yuranus Education is a success story written by Mr. Mohit Desai, a veteran in the field of Foreign Education & served the International Student Unit for more than 10 years; Mr. Desai has the experience of providing orientation programs to international students coming from various parts. Yuranus Education started by providing its services in the state of Gujarat with exclusive offices in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot and Nadiad & Mehasana. Today, with our wings spread across the country, we specialize in counseling, securing admission and procuring visas for students destined to USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia, Singapore and Ireland.





We are currently a team of 50 well trained, dedicated professionals working across India making us not only the best team of professionals compared to any other company in this industry but also making us the best in terms of infrastructure, advertising, marketing strategies and human resources. Yuranus Education comprises of two major divisions, each offering different services and coordinating with the other to offer the best of all the worlds to our students.