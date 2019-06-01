"Pooja is a tour & travel operator with extensive experience in preparing and managing domestic/International itineraries. She works meticulously on the intricate aspects of travel operations including budgeting & accounting, travel consulting & reservations, logistical planning, and customer relationship management. At the micro level, Pooja carries out research based on client requirements, coordinates with tour operators & travel agencies, assists individual and group travelers with their travel plans, provides price estimates, keeps a check on weather conditions, devise backup strategies for contingencies, and educates clients to ensure seamless travel experience. Other than work, Pooja pursues her passion for writing through blogging where she shares her travel experiences. In addition, she offers useful tips to nomads on competitive comparison, best places to visit by highlighting their historical/cultural significance, how to do budgeting, and choosing ideal travel packages. Pooja is also a linguist, and fond of learning new languages. Besides Hindi, she can fluently speak and write Spanish and French. She also participates in regular enrichment sessions organized by various leading operators and contributes to panel discussions. " For more info visit Flamingo Travels.