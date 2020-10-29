Shweta Jain is a passionate blogger, SEO expert and social media manager by profession. She has worked for the online promotions, brand establishment and production of content for eWaste companies, wedding planning companies, educational institutions and IT companies. Being a mother of two, she believes in work life integration, rather than work life balance. She loves to find stories around her life everyday and feels that every act can be a learning in some way. From producing website content to blogs and articles, she is now an expert of various industries and different niches.