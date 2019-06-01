Vivek Vishnu is a seasoned and versatile IT executive with around 20 years of IT Industry experience. His foundational experience was molded in iconic Indian IT companies HCL Hewlett Packard & Wipro Technologies. Later driven by the passion for building Software Products in India, he cofounded 2 software start -ups and successfully build Enterprise class products & solutions. Currently, he drives his expertise working with both large enterprises & smart start-ups in an advisory role to enable Digital Disruption & Transformation. He can be reached at DigitalTransformation.LIVE LinkedIn profile is, https://in.linkedin.com/in/vivek-vishnu-6b577555