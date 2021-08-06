Brands
Abyom is a space technology startup focused on building full-stack space engineering solutions for Reusable Rockets, Space Infrastructure and Dual-Defence Tech.
Abyom is India’s First SpaceTech Company developing Space Infrastructure and Reusable Rockets with re-ignitable and throttleable cryogenic engines capable of multi-launching within minimal time and at an affordable cost. Abyom is dedicated to revolutionizing space technology by making it more accessible, sustainable, and valuable for people, peace, and the planet. With a comprehensive range of offerings—including Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs), Space Tourism, In-space Manufacturing, and more—Abyom is redefining the possibilities of space exploration and applications. Currently pioneering India’s first Reusable Launch Vehicle, Abyom is committed to affordable and eco-conscious space endeavors. Our innovations also encompass Mobile Engine Testing Facilities, Sounding Rockets, Dual Defence Technologies, and interplanetary transportation, driving advancements in rapid cargo delivery and intercity travel. At Abyom, our vision is to transform mobility and enable the seamless integration of space technologies for the betterment of life on Earth and beyond.
2021
May | Company Incorporation
Inspired by the initiatives of our Govt., Jainul Abedin founded the Company on 03-10-2020 then incorporated under MCA on 20-05-2021 after incubated now at PIEDS-BITS Pilani , GUSEC, IITMP and others.
2023
Product Launch
1st commercial Rocket Engine Testing Facility was established by Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, where over 150 rocket engines were successfully tested by October 2024 — including the development of India’s first pintle-injector-based 2.5kN rocket engine.
2025
Awards
Chief Minister Award (Govt. of UP) | Forbes Select 200 (2024) | Boeing BUILD 2024 Winner | Aegis Graham Bell Award | Top 20 Global SpaceTech Startups | Top 40 CDL Global | Featured in Forbes, The Hindu, TOI, ABP News & more |
B2B
Abyom SpaceTech & Defence empowers aerospace, defence, and research organizations with advanced propulsion systems, reusable rocket technologies, and testing solutions to accelerate innovation and reduce the cost of access to space.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Government & Military,
Manufacturing,
Mobility / Transportation,
SpaceTech,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Abyom SpaceTech & Defence inspires and enables individuals, students, and enthusiasts to explore space through Rocket Engines, Test facility and hands-on training, educational programs, and future-ready space tourism experiences.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
