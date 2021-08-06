Abyom is India’s First SpaceTech Company developing Space Infrastructure and Reusable Rockets with re-ignitable and throttleable cryogenic engines capable of multi-launching within minimal time and at an affordable cost. Abyom is dedicated to revolutionizing space technology by making it more accessible, sustainable, and valuable for people, peace, and the planet. With a comprehensive range of offerings—including Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs), Space Tourism, In-space Manufacturing, and more—Abyom is redefining the possibilities of space exploration and applications. Currently pioneering India’s first Reusable Launch Vehicle, Abyom is committed to affordable and eco-conscious space endeavors. Our innovations also encompass Mobile Engine Testing Facilities, Sounding Rockets, Dual Defence Technologies, and interplanetary transportation, driving advancements in rapid cargo delivery and intercity travel. At Abyom, our vision is to transform mobility and enable the seamless integration of space technologies for the betterment of life on Earth and beyond.