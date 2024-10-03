Brands
Brand metrics is a global leader in cloud-based, industry-specific enterprise software. Our solutions combine deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology – such as generative AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics – to help our customers innovate and lead.
At Brand Metrics Fintech, we are more than just a software development company — we are your technology growth partner. Headquartered in India and serving clients across time zones, we specialize in crafting scalable, secure, and business-focused IT solutions for B2B enterprises. From web and mobile app development to ERP systems, chatbot platforms, and cloud consulting, we provide full-cycle digital services tailored to industries like solar energy, banking, NBFCs, and HVAC. Our team brings deep technical expertise, industry insight, and a collaborative spirit to every project we undertake.
Legal Name
:
Brand Metrics Fintech Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2021
Company Incorporation
Product Launch
Metrics eNotes is a centralized digital platform designed to streamline how organizations create, publish, and track internal office notes and announcements.
Product Launch
Solar ERP is a comprehensive, end-to-end software solution designed specifically for the solar industry, empowering businesses to manage every aspect of their operations from a single, unified platform.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
