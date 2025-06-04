Brands
We are a AI-enabled workforce management platform, specializing in employee lifecycle of blue collar workforce.
Meraqui is a tech-driven, AI-enabled Workforce Management Platform reshaping how India hires, trains, and manages its frontline talent. With cutting- edge solutions like Talent as a Service (TaaS), Workforce as a Service (WaaS), and Outcome as a Service (OaaS), we deliver agile hiring, skilled apprenticeships, and end-to-end project execution across industries and geographies, thus streamlining sourcing, operations, compliance, and attrition, helping clients cut costs by 30-40% in workforce management.
Legal Name
:
Meraqui Ventures Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Jamnagar, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
2019
Product Launch
In Jan 2019, as we kickstart Meraqui with our founding team member, we launch our first version of tech platform to cover hire to retire lifecycle management of blue collar workforce. We launched it in Mumbai & Pune, Maharashtra.
2024
Awards
Meraqui has been awarded the SMECHAMPION by HSBC, CNBC-TV18, and EY. Our COO, Mr. Amit Duggal, proudly accepted the award on behalf of Meraqui from the Honorable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.
2025
Awards
Featured in Forbes India’s DGEMS 2024 Select 200, showcases entrepreneurial excellence with ₹4B+ transactions, ₹1000Cr+ orderbook, presence in 26 states & 7 countries—driven by veteran leaders setting new benchmarks in workforce transformation.
B2B
Enterprises looking to outsource end to end operational management of lifecycle of front-line workforce.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Aerospace & Defense,
Communication,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
FinTech,
FMCG,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Insurance,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Mobility / Transportation,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Youth sitting out of villages looking for organised job opportunities.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
