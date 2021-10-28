Zubizi Web Solutions is a Kolkata-based company that builds smart and easy-to-use business software. Since its start in 2017, Zubizi has helped many small and medium-sized businesses streamline their daily operations, improve productivity, and make better decisions through practical, well-thought-out software. The company is best known for its ERP solution, which is specially designed for garment manufacturers. This software covers everything from managing raw materials and assigning work to workers, to tracking batches, checking quality, and handling packaging. It allows manufacturers to keep control of every step in their production process, know their exact costs, and stay organized without needing to rely on paper or scattered spreadsheets. Zubizi also offers a powerful billing software that is ideal for retailers and wholesalers. It helps businesses create invoices quickly, manage stock levels, handle customer and supplier accounts, and even share invoices directly over WhatsApp. The system is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough to handle the busy pace of a retail environment. A built-in point system also allows businesses to reward loyal customers, helping them build stronger relationships and repeat sales. What sets Zubizi apart is its focus on making software that feels natural and intuitive. Many of its clients are business owners who are not very tech-savvy, and Zubizi understands this. The software is designed to be clear, fast, and easy to learn, with helpful prompts, visuals, and support always close at hand. The team behind Zubizi brings a rare mix of business understanding and software know-how. They don't just write code, they listen to business owners, understand their problems, and create solutions that actually work in the real world. This practical, no-nonsense approach has helped Zubizi earn trust in a wide range of industries, especially in the garment manufacturing and retail sectors. In recent years, Zubizi has also introduced AI features into its ERP software, allowing users to interact with the system in a more conversational way. Business owners can ask questions in simple language, like “How much did I sell last month?” or “What's my customer's outstanding balance?” and get clear answers instantly. This saves time and gives them more control over their business. Behind all of Zubizi's products is a strong commitment to simplicity, reliability, and customer success. Clients aren't treated like just users, they're treated like partners. The team is always open to feedback, constantly improving the software, and making sure it fits the evolving needs of modern businesses. Zubizi's journey so far has been driven by one clear goal: to make running a business easier. Whether it's a factory tracking thousands of products or a shop owner sending invoices to customers, Zubizi helps them do it better, faster, and with confidence.