Infosys, Microsoft to jointly develop GenAI solutions

Infosys partners with Microsoft for new AI solutions

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry-leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services.

According to a statement, both organisations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate the rapid democratisation of data and intelligence that will help businesses increase productivity and drive new revenue growth, it noted.

Through the collaboration with Microsoft, Infosys Topaz is using Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to augment its capabilities, in order to help enterprise customers transition from digital to AI solutions. The integrated solutions will boost customers’ operational efficiency, decrease turn-around time, future-proof investments, and open new business models.

ideaForge signs MoU with GalaxEye

Drone technology company ideaForge has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GalaxEye, a spacetech startup. This strategic partnership aims to jointly develop a UAV FOPEN (Foliage Penetration) Radar customised for the security forces for enhanced aerial surveillance and mapping capabilities.

The solution will address the demands of the operations that involve penetrating dense foliage, ensuring seamless monitoring while overcoming obstructions. This has been one of the requirements of the security forces to see under foliage and through fog.

Under this collaboration, ideaForge will contribute its expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, blending it with GalaxEye's Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. With deep expertise and complementing product capabilities, it is expected to provide a cutting-edge solution. Additionally, GalaxEye will provide vital technical support in optimising the integrated solution to deliver enhanced monitoring capabilities even in challenging scenarios.

IIT Kanpur forms partnership with InterDigital Inc for 6G tech

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has announced a bilateral research partnership to develop 6G enabling technologies that impact future wireless standards with InterDigital, Inc., a mobile and video technology research and development company.

As part of the partnership, InterDigital will sponsor research and innovation at IIT-K in advancing Extreme MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) systems to achieve higher spectrum efficiency and larger network coverage required for 6G network deployments. These advancements are critical for enabling 6G networks to scale and meet increased bandwidth and coverage demands of advanced applications such as metaverse, holographic communications, and digital twins.

This partnership is aligned with the growing collaboration between India and the United States around 6G research and standardisation and follows a joint statement between the two countries at the recently concluded G20 summit.

NTT forms partnership with Qualcomm for 5G tech

NTT, a leading IT infrastructure and services company has announced a strategic engagement with Qualcomm Technologies, a global semiconductor technologies company to invest in and accelerate the development of the 5G device ecosystem to facilitate private 5G adoption.

As part of a multi-year engagement, NTT and Qualcomm Technologies will prioritise the development of 5G-enabled devices to accelerate innovation with global enterprise customers, a critical catalyst in driving widespread enterprise adoption of private 5G, a market which IDC estimates will exceed $8 billion by 2026.

Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in application-specific semiconductors and 5G chipsets, combined with NTT’s leadership in private 5G, will strengthen the 5G ecosystem, advance AI processing capabilities at the edge and spur innovation across industries.