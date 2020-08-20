Flipkart’s Anil Goteti resigns to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions

Anil Goteti was with Flipkart since 2012, and held several key leadership roles in the company. He is stepping down to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions.

By Thimmaya Poojary
20th Aug 2020
India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced that one of its key executives Anil Goteti, who has been with the company since 2012. Anil will be stepping down from his role to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions.


In a letter addressed to employees, which has been reviewed by YourStory, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, “This is to inform you that Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President and Head of the M3 organisation, has decided to move on from Flipkart to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.”


During his time at Flipkart, Anil handled various categories such as mobiles, furniture, and also 2GUD. His recent role involved acquiring new customers, increasing the transaction base, and driving the loyalty programmes.


Flipkart
Also Read

Flipkart partners with HipBar to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, Odisha


On the contribution made by Anil during his tenure at Flipkart, the letter said, “He has played a pivotal role in turning around and scaling up the marketplace and helped deliver consistent growth. Anil also played a key role in our fundraising efforts during his marketplace role.”


Anil will continue to remain with Flipkart till November this year and will be continued to be associated with the Flipkart in a consultative capacity after the Big Billion Days sale.


An alumnus of IIT-Madras and Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management, Anil before joining Flipkart had worked with McKinsey and also with venture capital firm DFJ Mercury.


The role of Anil will be now divided between Vikas Gupta and Prakash Sikaria. Vikas who joined from Unilever in 2019 will lead the customer and marketing charter, and Prakash will take leadership of loyalty and supercoins programme in addition to driving ads and video. Both Vikas and Prakash will be reporting into Kalyan.

“Anil is a strategic thinker, a great leader and his contributions have enriched Flipkart. This move marks the start of Anil’s entrepreneurial journey and I am sure we will all hear more about that from him in the near future,” Kalyan said.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

