UST to double headcount in Hyderabad; Infosys forms pact with TK Elevator

UST opens new office in Hyderabad, plans to double headcount

Tech company UST inaugurated its new office at International Tech Park Hyderabad, which will be a centre for innovative research and development in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and IoT.

The new office will accommodate over 2,000 employees, and UST plans to double this number to 4,000 in the next two to three years.

UST has been present in Hyderabad since 2018 and had over 1,000 employees in 2021. Besides Hyderabad, the company has centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Infosys forms long-term collaboration with TK Elevator

Infosys announced a long-term collaboration with Germany-based TK Elevator, which manufactures various kinds of elevators.

As a part of the engagement, Infosys will consolidate, harmonise, and modernise TK Elevator’s digital landscape. The engagement aims to continually innovate and transform the company’s application and IT environment, leveraging an AI-first strategy powered by Infosys Topaz—an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using Gen AI technologies.

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated application management. This will not only help unify the underlying infrastructure operations to enable an end-to-end, business process-focused operational paradigm but also contribute to a simplified and agile digital landscape.

Genesys partners with Survey of India

Genesys International, an Indian Mapping company, and Survey of India (SOI), the country's national surveying and mapping authority, have partnered to create Digital Twins of major cities and towns, leveraging Genesys' all India navigable maps, the Genesys constellation of sensors, and SOI's recently launched CORS network that allows for real-time high precision positioning data.

According to a statement, this collaboration is aligned with India's National Geospatial Policy 2022, promoting self-reliance in geospatial data production and usage.

The collaboration introduces the India Map Stack initiative, synergizing Genesys' expertise with SOI's technical infrastructure, delivering previously unavailable data layers such as high-precision 3D data, Digital Terrain Models (DTM), Digital Surface Models (DSM), and ortho imagery. This comprehensive dataset forms the bedrock for creating detailed and accurate urban representations.

WebEngage’s new chief growth officer

﻿WebEngage﻿, the software company focused on marketing and customer retention, has elevated Ankur Gattani to Chief Growth Officer.

Gattani, who has been heading the marketing function for the B2B SaaS company, will now also take charge of customer growth and success functions in this newly constituted role to help the company with readiness for its next growth phase.

An IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta graduate, Gattani joined WebEngage in 2021 to streamline the marketing function of the organisation. According to a statement, Gattani has taken charge of the entire growth marketing function to sharpen its positioning as a thought leader in retention marketing and a champion for building enduring businesses.

Quest Global forms ESG partnership with Treeni

Engineering services firm Quest Global partnered with Treeni, an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) led SaaS platform company to focus on advancing Quest Global's commitment to sustainability and ESG and emphasis on its responsible business practices.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Treeni is leveraging its expertise to support Quest Global by deploying its proprietary SaaS platform, resustainTM Enterprise, which offers enterprises a complete view of ESG data and empowers them to extract insights for decision-making and manage performance, while reducing ESG risks and creating opportunities.

Treeni's managed services, built around the resustain™ platform, extend the platform functionality to include key execution elements and make value delivered more predictable. Treeni is also facilitating alignment, assessments, and verification based on internationally recognised sustainability frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), EcoVadis, and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as leader of Global Delivery Centre

Microsoft appointed Aparna Gupta as the Global Delivery Centre (GDC) leader, a part of the Industry Solutions Delivery and the broader Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) organisation.

In her new role as GDC leader, Gupta will spearhead customer innovation and delivery excellence, cloud growth acceleration with top-tier talent, industry depth, and partner ecosystem.

Established in Hyderabad in 2005, GDC is the delivery arm of Industry Solutions Delivery and has since scaled to two more locations, Bengaluru and Noida, along with a worldwide presence.

It brings together architects, consultants, and project managers to deliver best-in-class delivery solutions to customers worldwide. Gupta will work closely with the team to continue supporting customers in their digital transformational journey.

Tenable appoints channel director for APJ region

Tenable, a cybersecurity company, has appointed Talib Yousry as channel director for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Based in Singapore, Yousry will steer Tenable's channel strategy, overseeing partnership initiatives, and advancing the company's collaborative efforts with the channel in this dynamic region.

Yousry brings over two decades of technology and telecommunications expertise to Tenable, having previously served as the senior regional director for APJ Channels and Alliances at Forcepoint. In this role, he successfully led the organisation's channel and partner ecosystem across the Asia Pacific region.