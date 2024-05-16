PC market shipments rise by 2.6% in Q1 of 2024: IDC

The Indian personal computer market shipped 3.07 million units for the first quarter of 2024, recording a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.6%, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% YoY and 2.7% YoY, respectively, and notebooks declined by 1.7% YoY. Even with reduced demand for notebooks, premium notebooks (>$1,000) grew by a healthy 21% YoY.

In Q1 2024, the consumer segment grew by 4.4% YoY due to low volumes in Q1 2023, with some demand coming from e-tail channels during Republic Day sales in January. The commercial segment grew by 1.3% YoY on the back of 56.9% YoY growth in the government segment despite a decline in enterprise orders.

HP led the market with a share of 30.1% in Q1 2024 followed by Dell Technologies at 17.5%. Acer Group stood third at 15.4% and Lenovo stood fourth with a share of 15.1%.

Tech Mahindra partners with IBM for GenAI adoption

Tech Mahindra is collaborating with IBM to accelerate the adoption of generative AI (GenAI). The AI offerings suite of Tech Mahindra will be integrated with the IBM watsonx AI and data platform to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises.

To help customers enhance business capabilities in AI, Tech Mahindra has a virtual watsonx Centre of Excellence (CoE), which is already in operation. The CoE serves as a co-innovation centre, with a specialised team dedicated to optimising the synergies between both organisations and developing offerings and solutions based on their strengths.

1823 people loved this story Tech Mahindra net profit down 41% in fourth quarter of FY24

Colt Technology Services enters into 5-year pact with Infosys

Colt Technology Services (Colt), a digital infrastructure company, has announced a five-year strategic collaboration with Infosys. Through this engagement, enterprises are expected to benefit Colt’s SD WAN, SASE and Network-as-a-Service solutions combined with Infosys’ expertise in digital transformation offerings.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will aim to accelerate Colt’s digital transformation programme to build Colt IO, which will automate and simplify services, systems, and processes using next-generation platforms. In addition, Infosys will also help Colt boost its innovative product roadmap and grow its managed network-as-a-service and application-centric infrastructure solutions.

Outbrain opens tech centre in India

Outbrain, an adtech platform, has opened its first Global Talent Center (GTC) in India. Headquartered in New York, Outbrain is an adtech and web recommendation platform that helps connect users with content they might be interested in, while also working as an advertising platform for businesses. The establishment of its GTC in India comes as a part of its global expansion plans.

Focused on hiring talent for various functions, including IT, finance, data and analytics, GTC will be located in Gurugram.

Soroco partners with Apromore

Soroco, an AI and interaction data company, and Apromore, a provider of AI-driven process mining and simulation, have announced a strategic partnership. Together, Soroco and Apromore aim to transform how organisations can increase visibility and operational excellence by empowering businesses with an easy-to-use, no-code solution to gain a complete understanding of end-to-end business processes, identify areas for improvement, and achieve more effective and efficient business outcomes.

The partnership brings together Apromore’s process mining platform with Soroco’s Scout AI model to enable enterprises to gain AI-accelerated insights into end-to-end business processes—both transaction-level insights from ERP systems and human-machine interaction data-driven insights from activities and workloads by teams and individuals.