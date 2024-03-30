TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has announced a sponsorship deal with Kush Maini, the Formula 2 (F2) racer.

Having trained over 5,000 budding racers to sharpen and showcase their skills, the TVS One Make Championship programme consists of four categories in India: Rookie, Women, Media, and Expert. TVS Asia One Make Championship made its foray in 2022 on international tracks.

"TVS Racing has consistently strived to push boundaries and redefine standards in motorsports for over four decades now. Our efforts with honing the talents of racers like Harith Noah, Aishwarya Pissay and more, on a global stage is testament to our commitment of democratising motorsports ... Our decision to sponsor Kush Maini underscores the same commitment of nurturing talent and promoting the culture of racing in India, with a keen focus on celebrating international formats including the likes of F1 and F2," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

"It’s an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that's very prestigious in India. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support," said Maini.