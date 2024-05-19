Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services exporter, has announced that its chief operating officer (COO) N Ganapathy Subramaniam has retired from the company with effect from May 20, 2024.

In a communication to the stock exchanges, TCS said, “We hereby inform you that the term of office of Mr N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director (COO & ED) of the Company, ends on May 19, 2024. Accordingly, he ceases to be COO and ED of the Company with effect from May 20, 2024.”

The company earlier had said that it does not intend to bring in a new person for the role of COO and these responsibilities will be distributed among other executives.

1876 people loved this story TCS registers 9% net profit rise in Q4 FY24; announces salary increase

N Ganapathy Subramaniam or NGS was appointed as COO in February 2017. A four-decade veteran at TCS, NGS has held many roles in the company.

Prior to taking over the COO’s role he served as the Executive Vice President and Head of TCS Financial Solutions, a strategic business unit of TCS. He has also held many key leadership positions in TCS across client delivery, business development, integration of businesses and Product Development.

As head of Banking and Financial Services practice for TCS for close to five years, he was instrumental in consolidating TCS’s knowledge base, calibrating domain-centric offerings, creating opportunities and laying the foundation for its verticalization.

TCS reported a 9% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23-24 to touch Rs 12,434 crore. The revenue rose by 3.5% to reach Rs 61,237 crore.