12 Mistakes That a UX Design Company Should Not Make in 2019

Every business wants to consistently grow in this ever-growing market. So how you can drive growth in your business? Well, the answer is universal ‘By addressing the issues of customers and delivering better products and services”. However, in this online world, you are apparently serving your customers through your website. This is where UX design and development come into play! Customers expect seamless user experience. If your website or web pages take more than a second to load, then you’ll be soon out of business as modern customers are seeking consistency and speed from their providers.





Therefore, it is important to consider your UX and UI design an inevitable part in your business development strategy.Here in this article, we’ve outlined top mistakes that companies should not make in UX design this year as it can cost you business reputation and clients as well:





1. Designing for desktop instead of mobile:

We all are living in the mobile-driven world and more than 60% of visitors are looking for you on their website. So if you don’t have a responsive website, you are surely lagging behind competitors and your rankings on SERPs will fall down soon.





2. Content, content and content:

If your target audience desire more videos, less content, more images, and visualization, then don’t add too much content. If your website is overflowing with too much content and your would-be buyers notices that, it will clearly resonate in their mind that you’re not the right company to do business with.





3. No online chat functionality:

Companies with online chat feature are way more attractive than merely dropping mails in inbox and waiting for responses. Customers love quick websites along with quick resolution to their issues. So adding chat feature on your website will help you boost traffic.





4. Trying to be cheesy:

Again, content plays an important role in your website with appropriate proportion of other elements. If your content is too cheesy and is talking a lot about the company rather than conveying the actual message, then visitors will soon click off the site. So be clear and precise about your company!





5. Not being upfront:

Every company wants their website to be filled with texts, descriptions and stories of their product or services. But it is important to be upfront with your customers, decided are you selling products or services? If so, then sell it- describe the benefits and features of the product or services in a clear manner.





6. Arbitrary or inconsistent design and elements:

Many websites just randomly use any layout or elements, which makes the website look cluttered. Therefore, in order to boost your UX, it is vital to be flawless in your UI and utilize appropriate colors, design and elements to make your website look clean and less messy.





7. Not utilizing opt-in forms:

There are innumerable website that don’t use opt-in form at all, this actually diverts the focus of the customer on other ads that pop-ups on your website. Make sure you make use of opt-in forms so that when the user is about to leave, only then an ad pops-up.





8. Trying to fix what’s not broken:

Many entrepreneurs make changes in their UX and UI design monthly, quarterly or annually without any reason. This is changing real things just for the sake of an update in the website. Whenever, you plan to change your UX or UI design, keep your goal in the limelight and then take a move- don’t mix things and destroy the flow of visitors.





9. Overwhelming with multiple choices:

When your site is overflowing with too many web pages, toggling, and too many options, it may paralyze the choices of your customers. Less is more when it comes to UX design and development. Make sure that your UI design is clear, precise, and accurate.





10. Not directly properly to the users towards your intended action:

It is obvious that on every page you add steps that you want your customers to follow. Never leave your customers on their own whims; they might click off the site. That’s the reason map out proper steps that you want your customers to follow and direct them towards your ultimate goal.





11. Adding call to actions below the fold:

Call to action in your website should be accessibleeasily in every scroll. If you make your website too long and add call to action at the end of the page, the probability of leaving website halfway is more. So make sure you add contact us forms or quotes or call to actions in one easy scroll to convert your prospect customers into loyal customers.





12. Over usage of images:

Undoubtedly, visual marketing is powerful but can be overdone easily. Some website owners add excess images, which hampers the website’s loading time, which diverts the focus of customers. That’s the reason you should be selective about the image you utilize with distracting company’s major goal- conversions.





Conclusion





Even in 2019, you will still find many websites and apps doing these silly mistakes and then complaining about leads. It is no surprise that users don’t like to do business with such website and app holders that don’t engage them with their UX design and development. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid the above-mentioned mistakes to stay one-step ahead of your competitors.



