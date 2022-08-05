Meta expands NFT support on Instagram in 100 countries

Meta says it has begun rolling out support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across 100 countries after integrating with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's wallet and Dapper.

In a Facebook post, the company's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed the news of its international expansion of NFT support on Instagram. Countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa can access their Instagram with NFT integration.

Users need to connect the digital wallet with their Instagram account to post an NFT minted on Ethereum, Polygon, or Flow.

Previously, NFT support was only available to select creators in the United States.

In May, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, announced that the platform would roll out NFTs. With these, creators and collectors could post NFTs they either created or own on Instagram by linking third-party digital wallets including Rainbow or Metamask.

In 2021, the firm also announced its project Metaverse—a series of web applications built around virtual reality and simulated environments. Since the boom of NFTs and Metaverse, tech giants including Meta, Google, Apple, and Microsoft are raising millions of dollars with the aim of supporting the metaverse.