[Women's Day] Read how women investing in crypto is surging on top Indian exchanges

According to the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index by blockchain data platform Chainalysis, India ranks second in terms of crypto adoption worldwide behind Vietnam, but ahead of countries such as the US, the UK, and China.

A 2021 report by US-based research platform Finder surveyed users worldwide and 30 percent of people surveyed in India said they owned cryptocurrencies.

And many of them were women.

In fact, leading Indian crypto exchange platforms such as CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber, and BuyUCoin saw a whopping rise in women crypto traders.

On International Women's Day, let's take a look at how millennial women in India from Tier II cities, including Patna, Jaipur, Ranchi, and Mohali, are trading crypto.

As per recent estimates by CoinDCX, 15 percent of its users are women. As many as 70 percent of women crypto traders fall between the age group of 18 to 34 years. The findings highlight that 65 percent of women investors hail from Tier 2 cities, especially Patna and Jaipur.

In 2021, leading crypto exchange platform WazirX witnessed a 1,355 percent rise in women investors, with 65 percent of its women users coming from Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Mohali. The estimates reveal that women investors preferred to trade Bitcoin (BTC) over other cryptocurrencies.

CoinSwitch Kuber findings revealed that there has been an exponential rise in the number of women crypto users since January 2021. Its findings also reveal that 15 percent of its user base comprises women.

BuyUcoin’s statistics suggested that women in the age group of 18-35 years are more curious about crypto trading. Estimates revealed that Ethereum (ETH) has been the popular cryptocurrency among its women investors, contributing to 18 percent of their investments in 2021.

On the global stage, as per a survey released by crypto financial services company BlockFiNearly, “one in three women surveyed are planning on purchasing crypto in 2022. Sixty percent of those respondents say they plan to buy crypto within the next three months.”