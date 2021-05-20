Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Alia Bhatt on instinct-based decision making
00:00:54
FEATURING
Alia Bhatt
Indian Actress & Founder, Ed-a-Mamma
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Flexibility is the answer to improving gender diversity: Vinita Bali
00:03:14
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 20th May 2021
00:35:10
Sushmita Sen talks about Aarya and being selective in her choices
00:02:01
Dinesh Ajmera explains Atlassian's Bengaluru teams and structure
00:02:05
Is renewable energy a reality or just rhetoric? Sumant Sinha explains
00:02:06
Manoj Bajpayee on taking pride and embracing Bhojpuri
00:02:01