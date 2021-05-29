Alia Bhatt talks about Ed-a-Mamma's products, sourcing, and team
00:02:02
FEATURING

Alia Bhatt
Indian Actress & Founder, Ed-a-Mamma
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Britannia MD on understanding consumer needs and identifying opportunities
00:03:06

Sushmita Sen on dismantling society's age stereotypes
00:03:99

Angshu Mallick introduces Adani Wilmar
00:01:03

Cloud products as the key driver of success at Atlassian
00:01:25

Digital transformation in the Movie World
00:02:99

Anshu Budhraja talks about Amway's key investment areas in India
00:02:06