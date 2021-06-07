Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Archit Gupta on Y-Combinator and product evolution at ClearTax
00:02:10
FEATURING
Archit Gupta
Co-founder & CEO, ClearTax
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
How Protagonist Therapeutics is using peptides to target various ailments
00:05:89
Harshvardhan Lunia on frugality, growth, and his role as a founder
00:04:67
5paisa CEO on the opportunities for disruption in FinTech
00:02:42
WOW Skin Science CEO on the power of digital platforms, and ethical marketing
00:04:03
Amisha Jain recollects the early journey of Zivame
00:01:01
Lenovo India CEO shares his THREE learnings from the pandemic situation
00:02:02