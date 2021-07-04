Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Ashish Hemrajani explains how BookMyShow has evolved during COVID
00:02:53
FEATURING
Ashish Hemrajani
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bookmyshow
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Unacademy CEO talks about pricing and the future of education
00:03:20
Paras Chopra talks about programming and his entrepreneurial inspirations
00:01:57
Holocaust survivor talks about the gift of life
00:00:59
Biocon Founder explains COVID virus functioning and how drugs can fight it
00:02:23
Deep Kalra on the challenges of capital management during the pandemic
00:02:00
Amitabh Chaudhry's recommendations to the government on handling COVID recovery
00:02:30