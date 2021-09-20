Ashish Hemrajani on building a diverse team at BookMyShow
00:02:20
About the session
FEATURING
Ashish Hemrajani
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bookmyshow
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
