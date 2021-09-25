Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
This blockchain startup is building India’s first DAO, aims to give users decision-making powers
00:13:40
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Myntra gearing up for the much awaited festive season 2021?
00:13:17
Martin Schwenk on the logic behind Mercedes Benz's omnichannel approach
00:00:59
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is the Cloud Kitchen market so hot?
00:22:24
Learnings from the journey of mobility startup Bounce
00:05:37
PropTiger CEO on shift in disposition towards owning homes
00:02:38
Pratik Oswal narrates his professional journey
00:01:29