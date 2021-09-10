Classplus CEO on using technology to solve for user experience
00:01:21
About the session

Classplus CEO on using technology to solve for user experience

FEATURING

Mukul Rustagi
Co-Founder & CEO, Classplus
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Dhivik A of Go GreenBOV on government subsidies and support for EVs
00:02:57

Founder outlines several marketing and content strategy initiatives at FabAlley/Indya
00:03:51

Vineet Kumar on corporate responsibility in data sharing and protection
00:02:30

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does the new drone policy 2021 mean for India?
00:27:45

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is PhonePe helping bring about better data transparency?
00:12:37

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Inside Picart's $130 million fundraise
00:09:06