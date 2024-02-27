Join Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures & Co-founder, ASU+GSV Summit in conversation with Sunil PP, Lead - Education, Space, NPO, Channels & Alliances, AWS as they explore the current state and future prospects of edtech in India and globally. From the driving forces behind India's growing middle class to governmental support for educational reforms, they discuss the resilience of the market amidst global downturns. Delving into the integration of AI and the untapped potential of B2B solutions, Deborah shares valuable perspectives for founders navigating the complexities and opportunities within India's evolving educational technology sector.