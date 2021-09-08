Estimated to reach a valuation of $100 billion by 2025, India’s D2C market is abuzz with new opportunities and rising investor interest. In an engaging panel discussion, Worldline's Rahul Sethi, 10Club's Bhavna Suresh, Fireside Ventures' Vinay Singh and YourStory’s Dipti Nair trade insights about the surge of D2C brands in India and how they are challenging ecommerce aggregators, while paving the way for new avenues for multiple stakeholders.
A run for their money: Decoding the D2C and ecommerce market aggregator tussle
