As innovation and tech spending improves, we are bound to see greater outputs and changing business outcomes worldwide. More and more companies are already leveraging cloud computing to store their data and access innovative technologies to drive efficient business operations.A few leaders from the tech space came together in a roundtable discussion – hosted by YourStory and powered by Dell Technologies – to shed light on how startups can design the right cloud strategy based on their needs, optimise their cloud spending and usage, and decode why shifting to a multi/hybrid cloud is important.