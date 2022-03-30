How do you create an effective marketing strategy with a limited budget? Watch this insightful interview on ‘Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand.’ featuring Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. on #TheSoonicornSpotlight, a video series by YourStory in collaboration with PayU India.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 6: Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand
00:18:34
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Learn how to trade like a pro on the second episode of 'Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde'
00:13:01
Under the Global Entrepreneur Programme and with a host of new visa reforms, the UK is wooing Indian entrepreneurs.
00:30:42
Infosys’ Preeti Jalla Razdan on importance of building role models, effective women leaders, and passion with a purpose
00:21:54
Try before you Buy - The Smytten story
00:16:08
Sharmistha Adhya of Infosys speaks about importance of participation, networking, and learning to achieve success in corporate career
00:24:23
Reimagine banking: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:38:23