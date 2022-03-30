TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 6: Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand

00:18:34
About the session

How do you create an effective marketing strategy with a limited budget? Watch this insightful interview on ‘Effective marketing strategies for building your startup brand.’ featuring Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. on #TheSoonicornSpotlight, a video series by YourStory in collaboration with PayU India.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Learn how to trade like a pro on the second episode of 'Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde'
00:13:01

Under the Global Entrepreneur Programme and with a host of new visa reforms, the UK is wooing Indian entrepreneurs.
00:30:42

Infosys’ Preeti Jalla Razdan on importance of building role models, effective women leaders, and passion with a purpose
00:21:54

Try before you Buy - The Smytten story
00:16:08

Sharmistha Adhya of Infosys speaks about importance of participation, networking, and learning to achieve success in corporate career
00:24:23

Reimagine banking: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:38:23