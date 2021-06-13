How startup FarEye is leading the disruption in the global logistics market
Global SaaS logistics startup FarEye, which targets the multi-billion-dollar delivery management market, recently raised $100 million in its Series E round led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group as it looks to tap opportunities to provide superior customer experience amidst the growth and digital transformation of the logistics sector.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata deep-dives into the journey behind building a global end-to-end logistics startup from India and outlines the company’s expansion plans and the road ahead. Founded in 2013 by Kushal, Gautam Srivastava and Gautam Kumar, FarEye is solving for enhanced delivery experience for end-customers through its intelligent delivery management platform.

