What decisions is data on a unified cloud driving at fintechs? Is it a key in productising solutions for a rapidly evolving sector? Find out what experts have to say about data management and governance through unified cloud storage for fintech startups.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Data management and governance for fintech startups through unified cloud storage
00:36:43
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Enabling digital capabilities in a highly regulated environment for building Pharma 4.0
00:44:56
The Success Story of The Souled Store
00:12:38
Going Global: Decoding The Story Of Indian D2C Brands’ Cross-Border Trade
00:25:19
Productivity and flexibility: The GoTo impact
00:22:51
Scale to Succeed | Measuring the impact of Agritech
00:50:17
How Cloud ERP Enables Digital Transformation for Startups
00:37:11