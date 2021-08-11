MyGate's use of proceeds from funding and the THREE key investment areas
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
MyGate's use of proceeds from funding and the THREE key investment areas
00:04:58
About the session
FEATURING
Vijay Arisetty
Founder & CEO, MyGate
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Dr. Harsh Mahajan on the complexities and challenges in utilizing healthcare data
00:04:52
CarDekho CEO shares his expectations on EV market penetration
00:01:30
Anand Jain on CleverTap's product-building philosophy
00:02:04
Praveen Kumar on how technology has enabled smoother work from home
00:02:16
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is the venture debt space so hot?
00:10:51
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Why is Gautam Singhania getting into the edtech space with Quest+ ?
00:07:52