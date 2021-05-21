PharmEasy CEO on the implications of a low testing ratio
00:01:03
FEATURING

Dharmil Sheth
Co-Founder at PharmEasy .

T N Hari
Head HR, Big Basket
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | MyHealthcare: Shaping the digital healthcare revolution
00:26:43

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 21st May 2021
00:13:13

Navigating through the impact of COVID crisis at PolicyBazaar
00:03:33

Anu Acharya and Rajat Garg on challenges in testing during early period of COVID - II
00:04:02

Solving lockdown-imposed supply chain issues at Udaan
00:04:01

Juggy Marwaha, MD of JLL, shares the success of the FeedMy campaign
00:04:02