Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
PharmEasy CEO on the implications of a low testing ratio
00:01:03
FEATURING
Dharmil Sheth
Co-Founder at PharmEasy .
T N Hari
Head HR, Big Basket
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | MyHealthcare: Shaping the digital healthcare revolution
00:26:43
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 21st May 2021
00:13:13
Navigating through the impact of COVID crisis at PolicyBazaar
00:03:33
Anu Acharya and Rajat Garg on challenges in testing during early period of COVID - II
00:04:02
Solving lockdown-imposed supply chain issues at Udaan
00:04:01
Juggy Marwaha, MD of JLL, shares the success of the FeedMy campaign
00:04:02