Raghav Joshi on taking the plunge from Deloitte to Rebel Foods
00:04:12
About the session

Raghav Joshi on taking the plunge from Deloitte to Rebel Foods

FEATURING

Raghav Joshi
Co-Founder&CEO
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Rashesh Shah outlines steps to promote Indian MSME growth
00:02:34

Anil Nagar on Adda247's IPO plans
00:00:47

Qalara CEO on benefit of scale, and backing by Reliance
00:01:57

Quess Corp Chairman on Monster.com acquisition
00:01:13

Sizing India's wealth market with Fisdom CEO Subramanya S V
00:04:22

Anubha Shrivastava shares her observations while helping women with fundraising
00:02:41