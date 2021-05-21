Solving lockdown-imposed supply chain issues at Udaan
00:04:05
FEATURING

Sujeet Kumar
Co-Founder, Udaan

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

How Coeo Lab's VAPCare saves lives by preventing ventilator-associated pneumonia
00:04:23

Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | MyHealthcare: Shaping the digital healthcare revolution
00:26:43

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Friday 21st May 2021
00:13:13

PharmEasy CEO on the implications of a low testing ratio
00:01:67

Navigating through the impact of COVID crisis at PolicyBazaar
00:03:33

Anu Acharya and Rajat Garg on challenges in testing during early period of COVID - II
00:04:02