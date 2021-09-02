"Still scratching the surface" - ClearTax CEO on massive opportunity in FinTech
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
"Still scratching the surface" - ClearTax CEO on massive opportunity in FinTech
00:02:52
About the session
FEATURING
Archit Gupta
Co-founder & CEO, ClearTax
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Protagonist Therapeutics CEO on the strong move from startup to current status
00:02:13
Lendingkart CEO on FinTech market crowding and his approach to competition
00:02:43
Manish Chowdhary shares his opinion of money
00:00:50
Zivame CEO narrates the journey of navigating from marketplace to brand
00:04:10
The Business Vision of Lenovo
00:02:30
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Bewakoof's three pronged strategy for growth
00:09:47