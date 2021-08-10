In this interview with YourStory, Prem Sunny, Director - Operations, Sunny Diamonds, India’s first all-exclusive diamond jewellery brand in India, shares how Sunny Diamonds, despite being a new entrant with no industry backing, successfully disrupted the industry with its focus on innovation in design and a customer-centric approach. In the interview, Prem also takes us through the workings of the diamond business in India and the factors that govern its success.
Into the big league of diamonds: Kochi-based Sunny Diamonds’ story of rising to the ranks
