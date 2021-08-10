Into the big league of diamonds: Kochi-based Sunny Diamonds’ story of rising to the ranks

In this interview with YourStory, Prem Sunny, Director - Operations, Sunny Diamonds, India’s first all-exclusive diamond jewellery brand in India, shares how Sunny Diamonds, despite being a new entrant with no industry backing, successfully disrupted the industry with its focus on innovation in design and a customer-centric approach. In the interview, Prem also takes us through the workings of the diamond business in India and the factors that govern its success.