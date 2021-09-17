Why a hybrid working model will be a win-win for everyone, explains RK Shenoy from Bosch

As a member of the executive leadership team and Senior VP of Mobility Engineering at Bosch, RK Shenoy comes armed with almost two decades of experience in leadership roles having been associated with Bosch since 1986. In conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Shenoy deep-dives into what the future of work will look like, the positives of a hybrid working model, on frugal engineering, and the future of mobility engineering, and more. He also shares with us his learnings as well as the struggles he encountered along the way as he paved his career in the field of mobility engineering in the 90's, while simultaneously nurturing his skills towards mechatronics and automation, dealing with pressures of decision making, building products with a focus on frugal engineering and more. Listen to the conversation here.