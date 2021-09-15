Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
How crypto exchange ZebPay revived from shutdown to land 4M users
00:17:01
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
A run for their money: Decoding the D2C and ecommerce market aggregator tussle
00:54:57
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Biryani by Kilo : Creating a Biryani revolution
00:24:55
Ananth Narayanan has a new goal: enable India's D2C brands to sell globally
00:28:11
Meet Triphase’s Dr. Shrilakshmi Desiraju, a pioneer in probiotics innovation
00:44:36
How startup FarEye is leading the disruption in the global logistics market
00:42:50
How Mark Cuban-backed blockchain startup Polygon is solving Ethereum’s scalability problems
00:33:34