Discovering new efficiencies in agriculture’s post-harvest management with technology
00:57:16
About the session

In the first fireside chat, we have with us a distinguished panel who will dive deep into how technology and public-private initiatives could help in strengthening the post-harvest agricultural value chain.

FEATURING

Milan Sharma
CEO, Co-Founder, Intello Labs

Srivatsa Sreenivasarao
Co-Founder, TraceX Technologies

Deepti Dutt
Head, Strategic Initiatives-Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited

Vivek Aggarwal
Additional Secretary and CEO, COOP & IT, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

Madanmohan Rao
Research Director, YourStory Media
Video not supported in your device
Please log in to continue watching the full video.
Please register to continue watching the full video.