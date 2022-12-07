Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

DIFC sees an upswing of Asian fintech startups

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 13:17:41 GMT+0000
DIFC sees an upswing of Asian fintech startups
The Dubai Financial Centre (DIFC) is seeing increased interest from financial services and fintech-based startups, especially from the Asia Pacific region.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Several companies in the fintech and financial services sector, belonging to Singapore, Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific regions, are looking to set up their businesses in Dubai Financial Centre (DIFC).


The Dubai-based financial hub said there is a huge interest from Southeast Asian startups, especially from Singapore, and others in the Asia Pacific region to expand their business in the city.


According to a report by Zawya, DIFC said that the region is becoming lucrative following various initiatives taken by the government, including the new long-term golden visa opportunity and incentives for tech players and companies.

1467 people loved this story

SIDEUP raises $1.2M in a seed round from global and regional investors


The hub stated that the number of fintech firms that joined DIFC during the first nine months of the year has exceeded the total for the entire of 2021.


Its fintech accelerator initiative—DIFC FinTech Hive—has attracted over 3,000 applications from across the world. The hub reported that these companies are now seeking newer opportunities to scale beyond their borders, looking to expand into new markets with a demand for their services and products.


A DIFC FinTech Hive report said that between January and September 2022, fintech businesses based out of DIFC got more than $559 million in funding. The overall funding for the sector has doubled, with startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region raising over $998 million in 2021, up by 78% in the preceding year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

Daily Capsule
H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 7 2022)

Apple updates App Store pricing system globally with 700 new price points

How ValueFirst is simplifying the complex world of email marketing