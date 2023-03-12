Monsha'at partners with Zoho Software Trading Company Limited, Neoleap, GoDaddy on day 3 of Biban 2023

Monsha'at, Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, signed a range of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on the third day of Biban 2023, Saudi Arabia's flagship startup and SME forum.

The MoUs were signed with Zoho Software Trading Company Limited (ZOHO); Neoleap, the global digital solutions company; and the domain registrar, GoDaddy.

These will focus on leveraging the respective partnerships' proficiencies, networks, and resources, to deliver Saudi's retail and online stores with the latest financing solutions and electronic payments, said a press statement.

The aim is to accelerate the digital transformation of the country's retail and e-commerce landscape, thereby advancing Saudi SMEs in the modern retail space.

Day 3 also witnessed a $2.8 billion funding sum delivered by SME Bank across its programs over three years. It also set the backdrop for the announcement of various initiatives around strengthening the Kingdom’s SME community.

PwC, one of the leading professional services networks, is delivering 500 hours of consulting to local SMEs and entrepreneurs for free, along with training workshops that are focused on women and social entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Global Finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) continued on the third day of the event, under which, startups from across the globe are competing for up to $1 million in cash prizes.

Biban 2023 began on March 9 and will continue till March 13. It is being held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. The theme of the forum this year is Attract-Connect-Achieve, and it is being held under the slogan “Opportunities Create Entrepreneurship”.





