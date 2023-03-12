Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Monsha'at partners with Zoho Software Trading Company Limited, Neoleap, GoDaddy on day 3 of Biban 2023

By Nikita Bameta
March 12, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 12 2023 05:56:11 GMT+0000
Monsha'at partners with Zoho Software Trading Company Limited, Neoleap, GoDaddy on day 3 of Biban 2023
Day 3 of Biban 2023 also witnessed a $2.8 billion funding sum delivered by SME Bank across its programs over 3 years.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Monsha'at, Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, signed a range of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on the third day of Biban 2023, Saudi Arabia's flagship startup and SME forum.

The MoUs were signed with Zoho Software Trading Company Limited (ZOHO); Neoleap, the global digital solutions company; and the domain registrar, GoDaddy.

These will focus on leveraging the respective partnerships' proficiencies, networks, and resources, to deliver Saudi's retail and online stores with the latest financing solutions and electronic payments, said a press statement.

The aim is to accelerate the digital transformation of the country's retail and e-commerce landscape, thereby advancing Saudi SMEs in the modern retail space.

1625 people loved this story

Lenskart in talks to raise $500M from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority: Report

Day 3 also witnessed a $2.8 billion funding sum delivered by SME Bank across its programs over three years. It also set the backdrop for the announcement of various initiatives around strengthening the Kingdom’s SME community.

PwC, one of the leading professional services networks, is delivering 500 hours of consulting to local SMEs and entrepreneurs for free, along with training workshops that are focused on women and social entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Global Finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) continued on the third day of the event, under which, startups from across the globe are competing for up to $1 million in cash prizes.

Biban 2023 began on March 9 and will continue till March 13. It is being held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. The theme of the forum this year is Attract-Connect-Achieve, and it is being held under the slogan “Opportunities Create Entrepreneurship”.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

G20 members to deliberate on blue economy and responsible AI at three-day meet

GoGlocal aims to take Indian brands to global markets

Y Combinator companies petitions to safeguard deposits of small businesses

Multiple pivots, bad customer service cast a pall on Zoomcar’s India bet

Daily Capsule
AI to understand human emotions
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

G20 members to deliberate on blue economy and responsible AI at three-day meet

GoI to meet Indian startups impacted by SVB shut down

Y Combinator companies petitions to safeguard deposits of small businesses

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to impact Indian startup ecosystem, feel experts